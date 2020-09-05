Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $25.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cryolife from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryolife from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

Cryolife stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. Cryolife has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.92 million, a P/E ratio of 310.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cryolife will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Cryolife by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,947,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,403 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryolife by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 633,205 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,138,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Cryolife by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,024,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after buying an additional 299,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

