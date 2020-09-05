Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.02-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $809.1-826.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.47 million.Crowdstrike also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.02-0.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $125.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.10.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Crowdstrike from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.17.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 50,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $4,724,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,010,838 shares of company stock valued at $936,948,606. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.