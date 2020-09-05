Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.53.

TSE CPG opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.28. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

