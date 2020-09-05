Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.50 and last traded at $61.16. Approximately 1,608,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,495,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.67.

CREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Cree by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,238,126 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $469,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,626 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,990,380 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $318,799,000 after acquiring an additional 123,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cree by 115.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,826,803 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,327 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $122,645,000 after acquiring an additional 314,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the second quarter worth $121,420,000.

Cree Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

