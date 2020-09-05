Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.50 and last traded at $61.16. Approximately 1,608,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,495,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.67.
CREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.
The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.17.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Cree by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,238,126 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $469,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,626 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,990,380 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $318,799,000 after acquiring an additional 123,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cree by 115.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,826,803 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,327 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $122,645,000 after acquiring an additional 314,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the second quarter worth $121,420,000.
Cree Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREE)
Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.
Featured Article: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.