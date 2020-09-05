Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) Trading Down 5.5%

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 570,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 703,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRDF shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Creative Realities in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 6,490.71%.

About Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.