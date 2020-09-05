Craig Hallum Boosts Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Price Target to $15.00

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LE. TheStreet upgraded Lands’ End from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $440.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 2.37.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.44. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 3,019.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

