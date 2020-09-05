CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (CVLG) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ: CVLG) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . alerts:

51.3% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s rivals have a beta of 1.55, indicating that their average stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . $894.53 million $8.48 million 29.25 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Competitors $2.74 billion $130.62 million 20.90

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . -3.09% -0.26% -0.10% CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Competitors 3.74% 9.79% 5.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Competitors 395 1437 1207 77 2.31

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.74%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential downside of 7.84%. Given CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . rivals beat CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes. The Dedicated Contract Services Segment provides similar transportation services, but does so pursuant to agreements whereby equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.