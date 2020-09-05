Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Down 6%

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $296.15 and last traded at $308.23. 2,060,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,635,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.69 and its 200 day moving average is $221.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 841 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $219,164.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 6,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total transaction of $1,307,187.99. Insiders have sold a total of 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,795,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 73.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $1,369,000.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

