Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Holdings Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Coupa Software worth $25,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $470,147,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after acquiring an additional 714,802 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $89,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 638.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,971,000 after acquiring an additional 457,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 7.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,024,000 after acquiring an additional 327,527 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.30.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $22.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.81. 2,202,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,916. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.71 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $1,307,187.99. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $284,746.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645 shares in the company, valued at $197,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,750 shares of company stock worth $52,690,461. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

