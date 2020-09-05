Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $343.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $353.64.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,346 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $346.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $363.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.