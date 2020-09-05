Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $343.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $353.64.
COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock.
In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:COST opened at $346.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $363.67.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.