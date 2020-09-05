Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock Position Raised by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,819 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.51% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $149,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $115,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSOD opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 51.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

