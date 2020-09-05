Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 30th total of 964,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE CLGX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.40. 779,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.56. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $69.87.
Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corelogic will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.
In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,974.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the second quarter worth approximately $739,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 192.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 857,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,662,000 after buying an additional 564,744 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the second quarter worth approximately $745,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 114.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
Corelogic Company Profile
CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).
