Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 30th total of 964,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE CLGX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.40. 779,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.56. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corelogic will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,974.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the second quarter worth approximately $739,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 192.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 857,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,662,000 after buying an additional 564,744 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the second quarter worth approximately $745,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 114.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

