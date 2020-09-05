Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $665-$693 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.91 million.Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS.
Shares of COO stock opened at $323.49 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.
COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $335.31.
In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $263,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
