Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $665-$693 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.91 million.Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS.

Shares of COO stock opened at $323.49 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $335.31.

In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $263,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

