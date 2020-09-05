Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $335.31.

Shares of COO opened at $323.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.50. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 880 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III bought 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

