Contrasting Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Royal Dutch Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 10.64% -1.36% -0.65% Royal Dutch Shell -4.22% 6.16% 2.85%

This table compares Murphy Oil and Royal Dutch Shell’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 0.66 $1.15 billion $0.87 14.01 Royal Dutch Shell $352.11 billion 0.32 $15.84 billion $4.04 7.16

Royal Dutch Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Murphy Oil. Royal Dutch Shell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Dutch Shell has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Royal Dutch Shell pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Murphy Oil pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Dutch Shell pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Murphy Oil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Murphy Oil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Murphy Oil and Royal Dutch Shell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 2 10 4 0 2.13 Royal Dutch Shell 2 10 7 0 2.26

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus target price of $14.39, indicating a potential upside of 18.07%. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus target price of $59.25, indicating a potential upside of 104.95%. Given Royal Dutch Shell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Dutch Shell is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Royal Dutch Shell beats Murphy Oil on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, LNG, crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells liquefied natural gas as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, marine fuel, biofuel, lubricants, bitumen, and sulphur; produces and sells petrochemicals; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Royal Dutch Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

