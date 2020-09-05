Connexion Telematics Ltd (ASX:CXZ) Insider Aaryn Nania Sells 63,124,579 Shares

Connexion Telematics Ltd (ASX:CXZ) insider Aaryn Nania sold 63,124,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02), for a total value of A$1,388,740.74 ($991,957.67).

Aaryn Nania also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 26th, Aaryn Nania sold 103,647,641 shares of Connexion Telematics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total value of A$3,005,781.59 ($2,146,986.85).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.02.

Connexion Telematics Ltd, an Internet of Things technology company, develops information technology solutions for automotive industries in Australia. Its principal products include CXZ Telematics, a cloud based integrated vehicle management system that gives control of a fleet of cars, trucks, and other vehicles from a central control point; and miRoamer, a multi-platform app, which provides an Internet radio and music infotainment service through approximately 35,000 stations to consumers worldwide.

