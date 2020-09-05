CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 26,102 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.42% of CONMED worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 44.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CONMED by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $116.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $359,488.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.