Comparing Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) & Weyland Tech (NASDAQ:WEYL)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) and Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Weyland Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -14.70% -7.37% -2.72% Weyland Tech -21.55% -59.07% -50.00%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyland Tech has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Weyland Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $284.71 million 4.04 -$32.44 million ($0.25) -200.32 Weyland Tech $34.65 million 2.42 -$6.54 million N/A N/A

Weyland Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Weyland Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 1 9 0 2.90 Weyland Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus target price of $66.60, indicating a potential upside of 32.99%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Weyland Tech.

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare beats Weyland Tech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems. The company's cloud-based software applications also comprise RxCompanion, a medication therapy management software platform for the identification and resolution of medication and other health related problems; TruChart, an electronic health record (EHR) system for Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) programs; and PACElogic, which deliver real-time sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination, planning, integration with community-based providers, and various Federal and State required reporting for PACE organizations and small health plans. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. also offers clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and reminder packaging, and pharmacy cost management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2018, it served 224 healthcare organizations. The company offers its cloud-based software solutions to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for managing the medication-related needs of their patients. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions to small-medium-sized businesses and resellers. The company offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore, India, and the United States/Canada; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France. It has a strategic partnership with PT. Finnet Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Seratosa, Inc. and changed its name to Weyland Tech Inc. in September 2015. Weyland Tech Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

