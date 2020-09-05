Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,267,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,378 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,643,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

