Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$112.00 to C$132.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cogeco Communications traded as high as C$132.00 and last traded at C$114.27, with a volume of 975806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$99.35.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 14.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$102.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$100.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C$1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$605.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$588.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc will post 7.4899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

