Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CGEAF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of CGEAF stock opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $65.65 and a 1-year high of $98.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

