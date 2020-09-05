Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Cut to “Add” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) to an add rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 375 ($4.90).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Friday, August 28th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Codemasters Group to an add rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 407.50 ($5.32).

CDM stock opened at GBX 372 ($4.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 377.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 315.30. Codemasters Group has a 52-week low of GBX 198.20 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $566.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

