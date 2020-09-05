CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded CNX Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.01.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

NYSE CNX opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.62. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 234.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 159,635 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 299,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 775,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at about $44,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Read More: Profit Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.