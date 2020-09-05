Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 30th total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $178.61. 1,813,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,630. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.87. Cigna has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 52,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $11,295,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,362,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric J. Foss bought 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.37 per share, with a total value of $1,023,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,761.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,701 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,172 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 91.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,567 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 457.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,547,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $451,447,000 after buying an additional 2,090,750 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 18.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,236,818,000 after buying an additional 1,926,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after buying an additional 1,769,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 40.0% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $746,713,000 after buying an additional 1,204,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

