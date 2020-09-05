Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley downgraded Ciena from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.24.

CIEN opened at $44.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. Ciena has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $120,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,270 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 294.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,896 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 361.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,824 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 45.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 60.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,342,000 after acquiring an additional 692,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

