CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,777,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Immunomedics by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,381,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,383,000 after acquiring an additional 232,241 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after acquiring an additional 199,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,182,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 3.42. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $45.69.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

