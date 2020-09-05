CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $313.29 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $340.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

