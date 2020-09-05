CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 416,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $141.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.80. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.27 and a 12 month high of $150.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

