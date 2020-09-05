CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 90,400 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,400 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after buying an additional 8,150,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2,712.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Altria Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in Altria Group by 4,061.9% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,215,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.