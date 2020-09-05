CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 78,103 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,103 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,886 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,576,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,107,000 after buying an additional 2,198,897 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

NYSE PM opened at $79.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

