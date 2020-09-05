CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 7,281 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,348,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,871,000 after acquiring an additional 255,212 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,407,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,992,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.08. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.