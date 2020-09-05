CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 59,146 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,146 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 52.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

