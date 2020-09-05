CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 49,162 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,162 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 294,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 629,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,580,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Omnicom Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 41,657 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

