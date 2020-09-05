CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 353,643 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 91.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 353,643 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 5.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,319,000 after purchasing an additional 308,441 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Gartner by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,161,000 after buying an additional 473,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,014,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,523,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 260,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

Shares of IT opened at $131.18 on Friday. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $107,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,627,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.