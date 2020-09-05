CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 16,608 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,608 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

