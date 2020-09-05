CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.24.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

