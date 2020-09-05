CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 11,542 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $93,353,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $129.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.22. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $136.29.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

