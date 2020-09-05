CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 10,681 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,681 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,252,000 after purchasing an additional 56,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,096,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,909,000 after purchasing an additional 246,616 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,348,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,490,000 after buying an additional 1,070,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.39.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $102.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.78. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

