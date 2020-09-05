CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 299 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.69.

NYSE:APD opened at $298.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.94.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

