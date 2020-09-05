CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,747,000 after buying an additional 3,440,125 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $27,675,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 34.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,274,000 after buying an additional 3,047,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,789,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,953 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $11.39 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

