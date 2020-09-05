CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 267,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,460,000 after acquiring an additional 44,892 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $105.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

