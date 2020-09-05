CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,372 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 59,629 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.81 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,840 shares of company stock worth $721,578. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

