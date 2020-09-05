CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 69.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 341.0% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

NYSE IQV opened at $160.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 235.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $170.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.61 and a 200-day moving average of $140.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $116,581,917.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,034,251 shares of company stock worth $483,026,134 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

