CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 465.3% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 43,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. William Blair upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.24.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $116.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.85. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $153.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.