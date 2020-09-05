CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,241 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

MMC stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.51 and its 200 day moving average is $105.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

