CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Corning by 597.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 866,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,432,000 after acquiring an additional 742,001 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 16.4% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 41,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 162.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 27,054 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Corning by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,215,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 647,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.90.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.05 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

