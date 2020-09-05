CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 47,103 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,103 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.32.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

