CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,781 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $143.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.63.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

