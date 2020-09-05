Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,262 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $50,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 26,725 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,173 shares of company stock valued at $20,197,380. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $93.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

