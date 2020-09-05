Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.87. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,165.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,106.82.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,313.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,199.63 and its 200-day moving average is $960.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 145.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $192,969,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,700,000 after purchasing an additional 197,078 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,351,000 after purchasing an additional 129,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,024,000 after purchasing an additional 124,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

